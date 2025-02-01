Americas > LCFS surplus bank reaches new highs with record net credit build in Q3

Published 01:18 on February 1, 2025

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) cumulative credit surplus surged to a record high of 4 mln in Q3, as renewable diesel (RD) and renewable natural gas (RNG) net credits reached new peaks, according to state data.
