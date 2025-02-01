CFTC: Investors continue CCA, LCFS pullback

Published 01:12 on February 1, 2025 / Last updated at 01:21 on February 1, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane, Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US

Financial entities continued to cool off from California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) futures and options holdings, while emitters increased longer-dated CCAs and LFS positions, latest figures from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.