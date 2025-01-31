US DOE awards up to $1.5 mln to Canadian CCS developer for pulp mill carbon capture study
Published 13:06 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 13:06 on January 31, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary
The US DOE has selected a Canadian carbon capture and storage (CCS) developer for a cost-sharing deal of up to $1.5 million to study CO2 capture at an Arkansas pulp site, the British Columbia-based firm said this week.
