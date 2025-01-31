Americas > Climate Action Reserve opens second public consultation on Mexico forest carbon protocol

Climate Action Reserve opens second public consultation on Mexico forest carbon protocol

Published 11:18 on January 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:18 on January 31, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

US-based carbon standard Climate Action Reserve (CAR) has opened a second public consultation on proposed updates to its Mexico Forest Protocol Version 3.0 (MFP V3.0), seeking to clarify and strengthen requirements for project eligibility, monitoring, and verification.
US-based carbon standard Climate Action Reserve (CAR) has opened a second public consultation on proposed updates to its Mexico Forest Protocol Version 3.0 (MFP V3.0), seeking to clarify and strengthen requirements for project eligibility, monitoring, and verification.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.