Climate Action Reserve opens second public consultation on Mexico forest carbon protocol
Published 11:18 on January 31, 2025 / Last updated at 11:18 on January 31, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
US-based carbon standard Climate Action Reserve (CAR) has opened a second public consultation on proposed updates to its Mexico Forest Protocol Version 3.0 (MFP V3.0), seeking to clarify and strengthen requirements for project eligibility, monitoring, and verification.
