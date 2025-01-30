Americas > US Republican House bill seeks to nix biofuels tax credit

US Republican House bill seeks to nix biofuels tax credit

Published 00:29 on January 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:29 on January 30, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

A new House bill would eliminate one of the tax credits established under the Inflation Reduction Act relating to clean fuel production.
A new House bill would eliminate one of the tax credits established under the Inflation Reduction Act relating to clean fuel production.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.