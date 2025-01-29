US budget office reverts memo on federal funding freeze
Published 21:37 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 21:37 on January 29, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
The White House budget office on Wednesday withdrew its memo on the federal funding pause after a judge issued a stay on the order the previous day, but clarified that President Donald Trump’s executive orders (EOs) on spending freeze have not been scrapped.
