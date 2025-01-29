Americas > US budget office reverts memo on federal funding freeze

US budget office reverts memo on federal funding freeze

Published 21:37 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:37 on January 29, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The White House budget office on Wednesday withdrew its memo on the federal funding pause after a judge issued a stay on the order the previous day, but clarified that President Donald Trump’s executive orders (EOs) on spending freeze have not been scrapped.
