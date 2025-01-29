Americas > Canadian government invests C$13.5 mln in seven Alberta CCUS projects

Canadian government invests C$13.5 mln in seven Alberta CCUS projects

Published 21:21 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:21 on January 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada

A federal funding announcement of $13.5 mln will be invested in seven carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects across Calgary and Edmonton.
A federal funding announcement of $13.5 mln will be invested in seven carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects across Calgary and Edmonton.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.