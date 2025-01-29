Decision on flagship EU BECCS plant hinges on green claims law outcome
Published 18:20 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 18:20 on January 29, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A final investment decision on the EU's first power plant running on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is being delayed until legislators reach agreement on the EU's Green Claims Directive to secure funding from the sale of carbon credits, the company has said.
