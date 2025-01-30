US wholesale power prices to rise in 2025 –report

Published 00:11 on January 30, 2025 / Last updated at 00:11 on January 30, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Sarah Sobanski / Americas, US

A new forecast by a federal US energy agency projects an increase in wholesale power prices in 2025 across most of the regional grids, with affordability emerging as a central issue in North American carbon market states through ongoing rulemaking.