EU climate goals are “cast in stone” but implementation must be more flexible, von der Leyen says

Published 18:01 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 18:01 on January 29, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi and Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU will “stay the course on climate targets” but employ a more flexible method to get there, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during the presentation of the executive's new 'Competitiveness Compass' meant to guide Brussels policymaking in the next five years.