EU climate goals are “cast in stone” but implementation must be more flexible, von der Leyen says
Published 18:01 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 18:01 on January 29, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi and Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU will “stay the course on climate targets” but employ a more flexible method to get there, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during the presentation of the executive's new 'Competitiveness Compass' meant to guide Brussels policymaking in the next five years.
The EU will “stay the course on climate targets” but employ a more flexible method to get there, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during the presentation of the executive's new 'Competitiveness Compass' meant to guide Brussels policymaking in the next five years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.