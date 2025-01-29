EMEA > EU climate goals are “cast in stone” but implementation must be more flexible, von der Leyen says

EU climate goals are “cast in stone” but implementation must be more flexible, von der Leyen says

Published 18:01 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:01 on January 29, 2025  / and /  EMEA, EU ETS

The EU will “stay the course on climate targets” but employ a more flexible method to get there, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during the presentation of the executive's new 'Competitiveness Compass' meant to guide Brussels policymaking in the next five years.
The EU will “stay the course on climate targets” but employ a more flexible method to get there, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday during the presentation of the executive's new 'Competitiveness Compass' meant to guide Brussels policymaking in the next five years.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.