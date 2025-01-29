Emerging methane removal technologies modelled on CDR face feasibility and cost hurdles -report
Published 13:31 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 13:31 on January 29, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Voluntary
Efforts to develop technologies that remove methane from the atmosphere, building on methods used in carbon removal (CDR) and carbon capture, remain in early research stages, with significant technical and economic barriers limiting their near-term viability, according to a recent report.
