Japanese developer launches rice project in Thailand to generate credits

Published 11:11 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:11 on January 29, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

A Japanese project developer plans to convert half of Thailand's rice paddies to a water-saving cultivation method that it claims could slash the country's agricultural emissions and provide additional income to its farmers.
