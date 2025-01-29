Japanese developer launches rice project in Thailand to generate credits
Published 11:11 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 11:11 on January 29, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Japanese project developer plans to convert half of Thailand's rice paddies to a water-saving cultivation method that it claims could slash the country's agricultural emissions and provide additional income to its farmers.
