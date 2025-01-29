Asia Pacific > Indian state constitutes committee to explore carbon markets, albeit with cynicism

Indian state constitutes committee to explore carbon markets, albeit with cynicism

Published 11:04 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:04 on January 29, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The government of Himachal Pradesh in India has formed a carbon market committee with an aim to analyse whether carbon offset projects are suitable for the state or not, a state official told Carbon Pulse.
The government of Himachal Pradesh in India has formed a carbon market committee with an aim to analyse whether carbon offset projects are suitable for the state or not, a state official told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.