Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:39 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 12:43 on January 29, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices rose towards their recent highs on Wednesday morning, boosted by stronger power and gas prices and a weekly Commitment of Traders report that showed investment funds had again increased their long position to the most in more than three years.
European carbon allowance prices rose towards their recent highs on Wednesday morning, boosted by stronger power and gas prices and a weekly Commitment of Traders report that showed investment funds had again increased their long position to the most in more than three years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.