Value of Australian carbon market grew by 31% in 2024 -analysis
Published 05:35 on January 28, 2025 / Last updated at 05:35 on January 28, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The value of the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) Scheme reached A$1.1 billion ($688 mln) in the 2024 calendar year as a direct result of compliance buying by companies covered under the Safeguard Mechanism, a report published Tuesday has found.
The value of the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) Scheme reached A$1.1 billion ($688 mln) in the 2024 calendar year as a direct result of compliance buying by companies covered under the Safeguard Mechanism, a report published Tuesday has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.