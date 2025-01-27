Americas > South Dakota lawmakers advance bill to ban eminent domain for CO2 pipelines

South Dakota lawmakers advance bill to ban eminent domain for CO2 pipelines

Published 23:33 on January 27, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:21 on January 28, 2025  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A South Dakota state legislative committee advanced a bill Friday to prohibit the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipeline construction in the state.
A South Dakota state legislative committee advanced a bill Friday to prohibit the use of eminent domain for CO2 pipeline construction in the state.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.