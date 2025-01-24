BRIEFING: UK Woodland Carbon Code standard to apply for ICVCM, trialling digital MRV
Published 09:16 on January 24, 2025 / Last updated at 09:16 on January 24, 2025 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary
UK-focused forestry standard the Woodland Carbon Code (WCC) plans to apply in April for approval under the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM)’s CCP-quality label, and is carrying out trials to digitise project measurement, reporting, and verification, according to a manager.
