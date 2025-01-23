Americas > Study highlights Canada’s seabed sediment as critical carbon sink

Study highlights Canada’s seabed sediment as critical carbon sink

Published 16:08 on January 23, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:08 on January 23, 2025  / and /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

A new study published Friday has highlighted the pivotal role of Canada’s seabed sediments as carbon sinks, stressing the urgent need for stronger protections.  
A new study published Friday has highlighted the pivotal role of Canada’s seabed sediments as carbon sinks, stressing the urgent need for stronger protections.  


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.