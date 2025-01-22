Asia Pacific > Thailand’s cabinet approves carbon tax on fossil fuels

Thailand’s cabinet approves carbon tax on fossil fuels

Published 06:03 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:03 on January 22, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC

The cabinet of Thailand on Tuesday approved its plan to impose a carbon tax on oil and other petroleum products in an effort to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions.
The cabinet of Thailand on Tuesday approved its plan to impose a carbon tax on oil and other petroleum products in an effort to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.