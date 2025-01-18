Americas > Policy reform needed to mitigate carbon price impact on California energy costs, state watchdog says

Published 04:29 on January 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 04:29 on January 18, 2025  / /  Americas, US

While California’s cap-and-trade programme raised energy costs in 2023, lawmakers have a number of policy options to use revenues to better support consumers through the energy transition, the state’s carbon market watchdog said Thursday.
