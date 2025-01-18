Americas > Attorneys General from 23 Republican states sue EPA over methane tax

Attorneys General from 23 Republican states sue EPA over methane tax

Published 03:38 on January 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 03:38 on January 18, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The Attorney General of Texas led 22 other states in a lawsuit against the US EPA, alleging that the agency exceeded its authority in implementing a fee for excess methane emissions.
The Attorney General of Texas led 22 other states in a lawsuit against the US EPA, alleging that the agency exceeded its authority in implementing a fee for excess methane emissions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.