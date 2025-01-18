New York court dismisses city’s climate lawsuit against fossil fuel companies
Published 03:44 on January 18, 2025 / Last updated at 03:44 on January 18, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The City of New York has effectively lost its lawsuit against several oil giants, failing to prove their claim that the companies misled consumers in marketing of climate-friendly practices, according to a decision filed in state court on Tuesday.
