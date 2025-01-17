EMEA > Estonian agtech completes large-scale soil sampling for future carbon credits

Estonian agtech completes large-scale soil sampling for future carbon credits

Published 15:04 on January 17, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:04 on January 17, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

An Estonia-based agtech company on Thursday announced it has completed a cross-border soil sampling campaign in Europe to generate carbon credits under the Verra standard.
An Estonia-based agtech company on Thursday announced it has completed a cross-border soil sampling campaign in Europe to generate carbon credits under the Verra standard.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.