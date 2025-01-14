New York’s ETS draft rules to be released “over the coming months”

Published 21:28 on January 14, 2025 / Brandon Mulder and Hailey Clarke

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s (D) 2025 State of the State report released Tuesday shed little light on when officials are expected to release full draft rules on the highly anticipated cap-and-invest programme that was expected to arrive last year.