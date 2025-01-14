Americas > New appeal challenges multi-state CCS pipeline project in US Midwest

New appeal challenges multi-state CCS pipeline project in US Midwest

Published 21:50 on January 14, 2025

A group of North Dakota landowners are appealing approval of a multi-state CCS project in the US, adding to a long list of challenges the company has navigated. 
