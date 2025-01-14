Americas > California’s cap-and-trade regulatory update “not imminent”, says official

California’s cap-and-trade regulatory update “not imminent”, says official

Published 18:10 on January 14, 2025

An update to California’s cap-and-trade programme has been further delayed as the regulator grapples with wildfire issues and challenges to other climate policies, a state official told conference participants Tuesday.
