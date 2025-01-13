Americas > SCOTUS declines review of Hawaii supreme court decision in oil and gas lawsuits

SCOTUS declines review of Hawaii supreme court decision in oil and gas lawsuits

Published 18:13 on January 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:13 on January 13, 2025

The US Supreme Court declined two oil and gas companies’ requests for the country's highest court to review a Hawaii Supreme Court decision that allowed lawsuits seeking alleged climate-related damages to proceed.
