US DOE awards $18.6 mln to three projects aiming to decarbonising industrial practices
Published 00:38 on January 11, 2025 / Last updated at 00:38 on January 11, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US DOE announced on Friday the launch of three projects totalling $18.6 million in funding under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that will align best practices to reduce emissions in hard-to-abate industrial sectors.
The US DOE announced on Friday the launch of three projects totalling $18.6 million in funding under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that will align best practices to reduce emissions in hard-to-abate industrial sectors.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.