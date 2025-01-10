Carbon Taxes > “Upstream carbon tax” required for sustainable growth in Armenia, World Bank says

“Upstream carbon tax” required for sustainable growth in Armenia, World Bank says

Published 14:43 on January 10, 2025

A “well-designed upstream carbon tax” is among key policy developments required in Armenia if the country is to experience long-term sustainable growth, according to new research by the World Bank.
