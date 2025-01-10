Europe’s wind energy expansion faces gridlock as ETS2 looms
Published 13:20 on January 10, 2025 / Last updated at 13:20 on January 10, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
Europe is falling short on its annual goal of building 30 gigawatts (GW) of new wind farms, undermining the EU's energy transition and making the expansion of the bloc's carbon pricing scheme to building and transport fuels more challenging, new industry data shows.
Europe is falling short on its annual goal of building 30 gigawatts (GW) of new wind farms, undermining the EU's energy transition and making the expansion of the bloc's carbon pricing scheme to building and transport fuels more challenging, new industry data shows.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.