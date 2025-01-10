CN Markets: CEA price continues to fall, CCER credit issuance slower than expected
Published 11:24 on January 10, 2025 / Last updated at 11:24 on January 10, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Prices in China's national emissions market continued to fall over the past week with decreasing trading volumes, while observers remained cautious about the supply outlook of the long-stalled offset market, given the slower-than-expected project registration progress.
Prices in China's national emissions market continued to fall over the past week with decreasing trading volumes, while observers remained cautious about the supply outlook of the long-stalled offset market, given the slower-than-expected project registration progress.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.