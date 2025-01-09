Verra receives first compensation from discredited Chinese rice carbon projects, but bulk still outstanding
Published 17:03 on January 9, 2025 / Last updated at 22:20 on January 9, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, China, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra is struggling to impose sanctions on the proponents behind a group of discredited Chinese rice carbon projects, receiving compensation to date from just five of the 25 activities that were exposed last year for malpractice.
Verra is struggling to impose sanctions on the proponents behind a group of discredited Chinese rice carbon projects, receiving compensation to date from just five of the 25 activities that were exposed last year for malpractice.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.