Brazilian development bank, beverage giant approve $1.6 mln to restore biomes in Ceara
Published 22:10 on January 8, 2025 / Last updated at 22:10 on January 8, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) has approved R$5 million ($800,000), matched by a multinational beverages company, for the restoration of territory in Ceara State as part of a nationwide initiative for ecological restoration and CO2 removal.
Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) has approved R$5 million ($800,000), matched by a multinational beverages company, for the restoration of territory in Ceara State as part of a nationwide initiative for ecological restoration and CO2 removal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.