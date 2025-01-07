EMEA > Emissions trading in Germany generates record revenues in 2024, slow climate progress for ETS2 sectors

Emissions trading in Germany generates record revenues in 2024, slow climate progress for ETS2 sectors

Published 19:32 on January 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:32 on January 7, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Revenues from emissions trading in Germany amounted to a record €18.5 billion in 2024, driven by the country's domestic scheme, according to government data, but the latest figures also reveal a lack of momentum in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the buildings and transport fuel sectors.
Revenues from emissions trading in Germany amounted to a record €18.5 billion in 2024, driven by the country's domestic scheme, according to government data, but the latest figures also reveal a lack of momentum in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the buildings and transport fuel sectors.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.