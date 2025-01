Emissions trading in Germany generates record revenues in 2024, slow climate progress for ETS2 sectors

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Revenues from emissions trading in Germany amounted to a record €18.5 billion in 2024, driven by the country's domestic scheme, according to government data, but the latest figures also reveal a lack of momentum in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the buildings and transport fuel sectors.