EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs trim losses amid late gas-driven rally after weak first auction

Euro Markets: EUAs trim losses amid late gas-driven rally after weak first auction

Published 17:22 on January 7, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:47 on January 7, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices declined for a second day as the first auction of the year cleared at a sizeable discount to the secondary market and saw modest demand, though a late gas-fuelled rally narrowed the day's losses.
European carbon prices declined for a second day as the first auction of the year cleared at a sizeable discount to the secondary market and saw modest demand, though a late gas-fuelled rally narrowed the day's losses.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.