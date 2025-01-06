Asia Pacific > Woodside submits Browse CCS plans with Australian federal department

Woodside submits Browse CCS plans with Australian federal department

Published 00:13 on January 6, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:13 on January 6, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Woodside Energy has submitted plans for its offshore carbon capture and storage project (CCS) at its proposed Browse gas field development in Western Australia.
