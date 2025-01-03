Asia Pacific > China releases two more methodologies ahead of national voluntary carbon market activation

China releases two more methodologies ahead of national voluntary carbon market activation

Published 17:28 on January 3, 2025  /  Last updated at 17:28 on January 3, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China, Voluntary

China released two new methodologies for its national voluntary carbon market, ahead of an initial issuance of credits to the market that is expected in the coming weeks.
China released two new methodologies for its national voluntary carbon market, ahead of an initial issuance of credits to the market that is expected in the coming weeks.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.