Americas > Colorado toughens midstream GHG restrictions

Colorado toughens midstream GHG restrictions

Published 00:48 on December 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:48 on December 24, 2024  / /  Americas, US

Colorado regulators added further restrictions on natural gas facilities while keeping an eye on how that would impact the development of a carbon credit trading system.
Colorado regulators added further restrictions on natural gas facilities while keeping an eye on how that would impact the development of a carbon credit trading system.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.