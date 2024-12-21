Americas > Washington’s CFS won’t incentivise biomethane investments, industry warns

Washington’s CFS won’t incentivise biomethane investments, industry warns

Published 01:39 on December 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:39 on December 21, 2024  / and /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Dairy industry members were dissatisfied with Washington’s proposed revision to its Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS), arguing that the regulator’s considerations for biomethane fell short of incentivising investment. 
Dairy industry members were dissatisfied with Washington’s proposed revision to its Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS), arguing that the regulator’s considerations for biomethane fell short of incentivising investment. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.