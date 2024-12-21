Washington’s CFS won’t incentivise biomethane investments, industry warns

Published 01:39 on December 21, 2024 / Last updated at 01:39 on December 21, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Dairy industry members were dissatisfied with Washington’s proposed revision to its Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS), arguing that the regulator’s considerations for biomethane fell short of incentivising investment.