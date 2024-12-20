WCI Q1 auction sees allowances drop after Q4 rise

Published 22:27 on December 20, 2024 / Last updated at 22:27 on December 20, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

The California-Quebec joint WCI auction in February will offer a lower volume of allowances in the first quarterly allowance sale of 2025 than it did in the last of this year, according to a Friday notice from California regulator ARB.