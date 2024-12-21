CFTC: Both producers and managed money dilute V25s across WCI, RGGI carbon markets

Published 01:57 on December 21, 2024 / Last updated at 01:57 on December 21, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Canada, US

Producers and managed money narrowed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) net V25 length, even as the groups continued to build their open interest (OI) in the vintage year across both markets, data released Friday from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.