Gold Standard to make decision on new CLEAR cookstove methodology next year

Published 13:45 on December 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:45 on December 20, 2024  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Gold Standard has confirmed to Carbon Pulse that it will make a decision on whether, or how, to integrate the UN-backed CLEAR clean cooking methodology within its carbon crediting programmes in 2025.
