Asia Pacific > Australia’s large miners push back against SBTi Scope 3 emissions cuts

Australia’s large miners push back against SBTi Scope 3 emissions cuts

Published 07:41 on December 20, 2024  /  Last updated at 07:41 on December 20, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary

A group of the largest miners working in Australia have “warmly welcomed” the Science-based Target initiative’s discussion paper on Scope 3 emissions and made their own recommendations.
A group of the largest miners working in Australia have “warmly welcomed” the Science-based Target initiative’s discussion paper on Scope 3 emissions and made their own recommendations.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.