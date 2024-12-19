Verra plans to lead future carbon methodology development in proposed updates
Published 08:22 on December 19, 2024 / Last updated at 08:22 on December 19, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra wants to take greater control of carbon methodology development in a shift from third-party led work in the past, the standards body said Wednesday in proposed updates to its crediting programme processes.
