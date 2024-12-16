Asia Pacific > Japanese insurer invests $25 mln in forest carbon fund

Japanese insurer invests $25 mln in forest carbon fund

Published 14:51 on December 16, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:51 on December 16, 2024  /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary

A major Japanese life insurer on Monday announced it will invest 3.8 billion yen ($25 million) into the Manulife Forest Carbon Fund (MFCF).
