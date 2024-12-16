EMEA > Electromobility group urges EU to mandate corporate fleet electrification for transport decarbonisation

Electromobility group urges EU to mandate corporate fleet electrification for transport decarbonisation

Published 17:01 on December 16, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:59 on December 16, 2024  / /  EMEA

An alliance of automakers, fleet operators, and civil society groups has called on the European Commission to introduce binding electrification targets for corporate fleets, with the aim of accelerating the take up of electric vehicles and cutting transport sector emissions.
