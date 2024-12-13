Asia Pacific > India defines green steel, sets maximum threshold for emissions intensity

Published 08:29 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:29 on December 13, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC

India’s Ministry of Steel has released a green steel taxonomy as the South Asian country steps up efforts to control CO2 emissions in its heavy industry.
