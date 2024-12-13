US awards $335 mln to fund sustainable forestry
Published 06:09 on December 13, 2024 / Last updated at 06:09 on December 13, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The US Department of Agriculture announced this week awards of nearly $335 million in financial incentives under the flagship Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for private forest landowners to manage their forests sustainably in partnership with states.
The US Department of Agriculture announced this week awards of nearly $335 million in financial incentives under the flagship Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) for private forest landowners to manage their forests sustainably in partnership with states.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.