Google-backed rock weathering startup raises $60 mln to scale carbon removal

Published 16:44 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:44 on December 12, 2024

An enhanced rock weathering startup has raised nearly $60 million and secured around 300,000 tonnes in advanced purchase agreements to scale its carbon removal solution.
