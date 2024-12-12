Stronger carbon price with complementary measures needed for decarbonisation -think tank
Published 16:41 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 16:41 on December 12, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
The current EU ETS price signal will take too long to fully decarbonise the economy unless elements that soften the mechanism are phased out and liquidity is increased, a report by a Brussels-based think tank said on Thursday.
